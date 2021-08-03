Agency Holds Wild Horses, Burros Adoption Event for Valley Community

MERCEDES – Standing by themselves wild horses look gentle.

In fact, they tend to look back at your wondering – what is going on?

Crystal Cowan, a wild horse and burro specialist with the Bureau of Land Management, says the animals are brought in from public areas out west that don’t have enough water to support them.

Most of the horses and burros come from areas such as New Mexico, Utah, Colorado, Nevada, California and Oregon.

Some are used to patrol open lands by Border Patrol.

