Agua SUD customers meet with general manager amid low water pressure issues

Frustrations are growing for customers of a utility company in Hidalgo County suffering from low water pressure in their system.

On Friday, dozens of customers for the Agua Special Utility District met with the company’s general manager, Robert Salinas, to voice those frustrations.

“We don't have water, we have no pressure, some days we go without anything, and it's very hard as parents,” Kathy Quilantan said.

On Monday, Agua SUD issued a boil water notice to customers in the Peñitas area due to the low water pressure. Several businesses in the area temporarily shut down due to the water issues.

“Families are already struggling economically, and so having to buy water and things like that is another strain on them, which is very difficult,” Monce Padilla said.

Salinas assured customers that they are doing everything they can to fix the issue—starting with enforcing stage three water restrictions to all customers.

“[We’re] advising the public and patrolling the areas to let them know that this is what they need to do,” Salinas said. “Conserve water in order for the system to basically catch up on the area and stabilize the system as well."

Water demand is at an all-time high because of the recent heat wave, so the water plant is struggling to keep up, Salinas said.

He's confident the water pressure will return if everyone does their part.

“[Thursday] was a day that we had noticed an improvement on our system based on advising the public on being on stage three for them to conserve water,” Salinas said

