Peñitas daycare reopens amid boil water notice that shut down several businesses

A daycare in Peñitas spent thousands of dollars to stay open amid a boil water notice in the area that shut down several other businesses.

Idolina's Adult Day Care & Daddy's Dc Learning Academy reopened Thursday after the Hidalgo County Health Department issued new safety related guidelines due to water issues in the area.

[The] closure set us back like $4,000,” owner Laura Hernandez said Thursday. “The inspector called me, and she told me that we were allowed to open with certain restrictions."

The Agua Special Utility District, the water service provider in the area, issued a Monday boil water notice due to low water pressure that affected 6,000 customers in the Peñitas area. On Tuesday, the Hidalgo County Health Department ordered 17 businesses to temporary close, citing a risk of bacterial infection due to the water issues.

Hernandez says she couldn't afford to be closed another day, so she made the changes she needed to and followed guidelines from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to re-open.

“It's going to take us a while to recuperate the loss, but it's better than to be closed down,” Hernandez said, adding that she and her husband purchased a water tank to use purified water to cook food.

The water tank is connected to a pump to ensure water is always flowing with pressure — making it safe to use.

It's a roughly $2,500 investment that Hernandez says will help them in the long run.

“I feel grateful they tried to help us,” Hernandez said. “I know that it was dangerous for the clients to be drinking contaminated water."

Idolina's Adult Day Care & Daddy's Dc Learning Academy is also taking extra steps to keep clients safe. The day care is also using plastic plates, cups, and utensils to keep the number of dishes they need to sanitize at a minimum.