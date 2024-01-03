x

Airplane operated by ICE makes emergency landing at Harlingen airport

4 hours 8 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, January 03 2024 Jan 3, 2024 January 03, 2024 10:24 AM January 03, 2024 in News - Local
Courtesy of mgnonline.com

An airplane operated by ICE made an emergency landing on Wednesday at the Valley International Airport.

Harlingen fire officials received a call at around 5:25 a.m. that an aircraft was experiencing engine trouble. The plane managed to land safely on the airport runway and no injuries were reported.

A spokesperson with the airport confirmed the airplane was being used by ICE to transport migrants and was heading to San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days