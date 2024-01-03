Airplane operated by ICE makes emergency landing at Harlingen airport
An airplane operated by ICE made an emergency landing on Wednesday at the Valley International Airport.
Harlingen fire officials received a call at around 5:25 a.m. that an aircraft was experiencing engine trouble. The plane managed to land safely on the airport runway and no injuries were reported.
A spokesperson with the airport confirmed the airplane was being used by ICE to transport migrants and was heading to San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
