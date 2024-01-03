Airplane operated by ICE makes emergency landing at Harlingen airport

Courtesy of mgnonline.com

An airplane operated by ICE made an emergency landing on Wednesday at the Valley International Airport.

Harlingen fire officials received a call at around 5:25 a.m. that an aircraft was experiencing engine trouble. The plane managed to land safely on the airport runway and no injuries were reported.

A spokesperson with the airport confirmed the airplane was being used by ICE to transport migrants and was heading to San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

