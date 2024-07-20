Alamo police chief: Valluco gang members pistol-whipped robbery victim

Two men identified as members of the Valluco gang were charged in connection with a Saturday robbery, according to Alamo Police Chief Saul Solis.

Angelo Jehovon Vargas, 19, and Joseph Juvel Fernandez, 23, were each arraigned on an aggravated robbery charge on Thursday, Solis said.

According to Solis, both men were identified as the suspects in an alleged robbery that occurred at Vargas’ home.

Both men invited the robbery victim into Vargas’ home at the 1300 block of South Alamo Road on Saturday, Solis said. The suspects then pistol whipped the victim and took his cell phone, jewelry and other items in his car, Solis added.

Vargas and Fernandez were taken into custody on Wednesday, according to a news release.

Bond for both men was set at $60,000.