Alcohol more accessible with new state laws

Two state laws went into effect Wednesday that made alcohol more accessible.

House Bill 1024 allows beer, wine and mixed drinks to be included in to-go food orders.

This was first allowed near the start of the pandemic last year.

Another Texas law allows people to buy beer and wine before 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Before the legislation, people had to wait until noon on Sundays to buy beer and wine.