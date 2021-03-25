Aleck Galarza Signs with Wisconsin Lutheran College

ELSA - Alek Galarza signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday to join Wisconsin Lutheran College to continue his tennis career. He is the first tennis player in Edcouch-Elsa history to sign for tennis. He has multiple honors with the yellow jackets, including first team all district for singles and doubles, being a district champion, and newcomer of the year. He is a four year letterman, and made the playoffs every season. He plans on majoring in pre law studies, then attend the University of Texas for law school to become a federal prosecutor after graduating.