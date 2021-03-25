x

Aleck Galarza Signs with Wisconsin Lutheran College

5 hours 32 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, March 24 2021 Mar 24, 2021 March 24, 2021 11:26 PM March 24, 2021 in Sports
By: Erica Ross

ELSA - Alek Galarza signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday to join Wisconsin Lutheran College to continue his tennis career. He is the first tennis player in Edcouch-Elsa history to sign for tennis. He has multiple honors with the yellow jackets, including first team all district for singles and doubles, being a district champion, and newcomer of the year. He is a four year letterman, and made the playoffs every season. He plans on majoring in pre law studies, then attend the University of Texas for law school to become a federal prosecutor after graduating. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days