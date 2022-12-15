All-inclusive Edinburg city pool expansion set to be competed by March

Edinburg's city pool is having some upgrades added.

Crews are adding picnic areas, bathrooms, showers, and training areas for lifeguards.

Work is already underway for the multi-million expansion project.

The pool will also have an all-inclusive splash pad for the kids.

The city pool expansion is set to be finished by the end of March 2023.