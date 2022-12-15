x

All-inclusive Edinburg city pool expansion set to be competed by March

2 hours 30 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, December 15 2022 Dec 15, 2022 December 15, 2022 9:10 AM December 15, 2022 in News - Local

Edinburg's city pool is having some upgrades added. 

Crews are adding picnic areas, bathrooms, showers, and training areas for lifeguards. 

Work is already underway for the multi-million expansion project.

The pool will also have an all-inclusive splash pad for the kids. 

The city pool expansion is set to be finished by the end of March 2023. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days