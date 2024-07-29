Alton deadly conduct revealed to be drug deal gone wrong, suspect identified

One of the two suspects who was detained in connection with a deadly conduct incident in Alton has been identified.

Jesse James Reyna, 17, from Alton, was the driver of the vehicle that struck a 15-year-old Hispanic male.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred at the 1300 block of Kansas Street on Sunday at around 5:20 p.m.

The sheriff's office said when deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 15-year-old male with leg injuries. They also discovered a vehicle with multiple bullet holes.

Deputies detained the two occupants of the vehicle, one of them was identified as Reyna.

Both suspects were taken to the sheriff's office for questioning, and the injured juvenile was transported to a local hospital.

The sheriff's office said investigators spoke with Reyna, who said he met with the 15-year-old juvenile to sell him drugs, but the juvenile attempted to rob him with a handgun.

Reyna admitted to using his vehicle to hit the juvenile, as the juvenile shot at the vehicle. Reyna also claimed ownership of the drugs recovered at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Reyna was arrested for aggravated assault, possession of marijuana and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

The second male who was in the vehicle at the time of the incident was also detained but released without any charges.

The 15-year-old juvenile remains hospitalized with a broken leg but will be facing charges for his involvement in the shooting.