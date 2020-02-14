Alton man sentenced for attempting to entice minor via social media
ALTON – An Alton man convicted of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor was sentenced.
Dan Moncada Gonzalez pleaded guilty in November. The 23-year-old will spend 10 years in prison. He’ll have to register as a sex offender once he is released.
Authorities say he was trying to get who he believed was a 13 year old girl to hook up.
He was arrested at the arranged meeting place last year.
More News
News Video
-
UPDATE: Convicted former Valley priest John Feit dies in prison
-
Harlingen police investigating 2 cases possibly linking to each other
-
CBP processing floral gifts at Valley ports of entry ahead of Valentine's...
-
Former La Joya mayor out on bond after pleading not guilty to...
-
Woman worried about stray dogs in Donna neighborhood