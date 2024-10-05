Alton police: Mother arrested after autistic child found wandering the streets

A mother in Alton was arrested after her autistic daughter was found wandering the streets at around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Alton police said 26-year-old Angela Anahi Carrillo was arrested after it was determined she was intoxicated and in possession of multiple drugs.

The child was found wandering the area of north Linares Street and north Montemorelos Street near the PalmaSola Apartments.

Alton police said they spoke with the woman who found the little girl. They were unable to get information from the child as to what her name was and where she lived.

Officers went around the neighborhood trying to locate any family members or individuals that recognized the child. Child Protective Services was immediately notified, and the child received medical attention for her wellbeing.

Police said at around 9 a.m. Carrillo called 911 and reported her daughter was not at home. Carrillo said her daughter was non-speaking autistic.

Officers arrived at Carrillo's residence and found a one-year-old inside the trailer as well.

Alton police said officers determined Carrillo was intoxicated and in possession of multiple drugs. They placed her under arrest, and the one-year-old child was taken to the Alton Police Department.

Carrillo is facing charges of abandoning or endangering a child, possession of a controlled substance and manufacture or delivery of a substance. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday.

CPS proceeded to take custody of the children.