Alton police: Mother arrested after child found wandering the streets

A child was found alone near the area of north Linares Street and north Montemorelos Street near the PalmaSola Apartments in Alton.

The Alton Police Department said they were able to locate the mother of the child, who has since been arrested.

Alton Police Chief Mark Perez said the mother was intoxicated when the child was found.

Police said Child Protective Services is involved in the investigation and the child is safe and in good health.