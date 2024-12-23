Alton police officers distribute toys to families for Christmas

More than 200 families in Alton got to enjoy the Christmas season on Sunday after the Alton Police Department played Santa for the day.

Channel Five News rode along as police officers and volunteers passed out hundreds of toys. Officers drove through neighborhoods and hand-delivered each one.

“We need to make sure we go to those areas where kids are gonna want them and need them and make sure they have a good Christmas as well,” Alton Police Lt. Ruben Lozano said.

All the toys were made possible through donations.

The police department partnered with Tanya Alvarez, whose son Brandon Alvarez died at the age of nine from liver cancer in 2019.

According to his family, Brandon wanted to become an Alton police captain. Every Christmas, the police department and Brandon’s family travel to neighborhoods together to drop off toys and remember his giving spirit.

“It makes us feel happy,” Tanya Alvarez said. “It's Christmas, and that is what Christmas is about; bringing joy."

This is the sixth year the Alton Police Department partnered with the Alvarez family to pass out toys.

They said it’s a tradition they hope to continue.