Alton police searching for man accused of stealing cash register from Dollar General

Alton police are searching for a man accused of stealing a cash register from a Dollar General on Sunday.

Police say the robbery happened at the Dollar General located at 3405 E. Main Avenue at about 7:06 p.m.

A man wearing a black hooded sweater, light blue pants and white shoes entered the store and went straight to the register.

Police say the man demanded money while holding a possible black handgun.

He took the entire cash tray and fled on foot northbound on Glasscock Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Alton police at 956-432-0700 or Alton Crime Stoppers at 956-585-8477.