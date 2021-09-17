Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl last seen in Converse, Texas

An Amber Alert was issued Friday night for a 12-year-old girl last seen in Converse, a city outside of San Antonio.

Alheirie Rodriguez Pomales is considered to be in grave or immediate danger. She was last seen on the 9600 Block of Schaefer Road at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

She was last seen wearing a black pullover shirt, black pants and carrying a pink and grey backpack. She has brown hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet in height and weighs 100 pounds.

Police are looking for Marie Rodriguez Pomales, 28, in connection with Alheirie Rodriguez Pomales’ abduction. She has browns hair and brown eyes and is 5-feet-tall and weighs 120 pounds.

The suspect was last heard from in Converse, Texas.

Those with information regarding this abduction are urged to contact the Judson ISD Police Department at 210-659-9789.