American Red Cross South Texas chapter seeking volunteers for hurricane recovery efforts in Florida

As Florida braces for what FEMA administrators say could be one of the worst storms to hit the state in 100 years, the American Red Cross of South Texas says they are looking for as many volunteers as possible to help with relief efforts.

“The need is very high,” American Red Cross of South Texas Executive Director Kayla Gonzalez said. “Hurricane Helene left a huge impact in Florida, and now just two weeks later Hurricane Milton is on the way… so we're currently seeking as many volunteers as possible, just to fulfill that need that's over there and just help as many people as possible."

The American Red Cross of South Texas previously deployed six people to North Carolina and Florida to help with Hurricane Helene recovery efforts.

Leslie Morales, a volunteer with the American Red Cross of South Texas, is hoping more people from the Rio Grande Valley will answer the call to serve those in need.

“It means so much to me that I can actually do something and be there on scene, and provide that type of support for those families,” Morales said. “…some of these individuals are by themselves, and they have nobody with them."

Those who’d like to join Morales in volunteering can sign up for a four-hour training event in Harlingen that the American Red Cross of South Texas will hold on Saturday, Oct. 12.

That training and a background check is all you need to complete to become a volunteer.

You must also be at least 18 years old and be able to deploy to the southeast for a minimum of 14 days.

Click here to register to the training in Harlingen.

