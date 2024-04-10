Annual Causeway Run in Port Isabel hits 40-year milestone

This year marks 40 years the annual Causeway Run has taken place.

President of the Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce Mary Gonzalez and Brownsville Community Health Center CEO Jason Wallace speak with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what the run means for the community and how people still have time to sign up.

The 40th Annual Causeway Run happens Saturday, April 13.

For more information on the run, click here.

To sign up, click here.