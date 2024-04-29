Harlingen police arrest teen for displaying knife to another person

The Harlingen Police Department arrested a 17-year-old for displaying a knife to another person.

Sgt. Larry Moore said the incident occurred Saturday night on Fair Park Boulevard about a block away from Casa De Amistad where a high school prom was being held.

Moore said it was an isolated incident and the teen suspect was not a student at the prom. No injuries were reported, and the teen suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.