Applications being accepted for flood recovery assistance in Mercedes

Help is available for Mercedes residents whose homes were affected by last week’s flooding.

The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency is offering disaster relief services on Monday for Mercedes residents, as well as Precinct 1 residents, at the Mercedes Dome Shelter located at 1202 N. Vermont.

Applications will be accepted from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The Mercedes Fire Department says they have more than 50 properties that were affected during last week’s rain.

If your home has been damaged by the recent rain, you will need to get an application when you arrive and fill it out.

From there, you will get an appointment made. When you come for your appointment, you will be handed a gift card so that you may go and purchase supplies needed to fix your home.

Appointments will be made until Thursday, July 15.

According to CSA, the program is for all of Precinct 1 and those who reside in it.

For more information, call 956-383-6240.