Appropriations bill passed by the House would withhold funds to Mexico over water deliveries

More than a week after Tropical Storm Albert brought rain to the Rio Grande Valley, farmers are taking advantage of whatever moisture is left.

Farmers have been calling for more water releases from the Mexican rivers that feed the Rio Grande through a 1944 treaty between the United States and Mexico. Under the treaty, Mexico must send 1.75 million acre-feet to the U.S. every five years.

Mexico has until October 2025 to fulfill the requirement.

Those concerns are reaching Congress.

On Friday, the House passed their appropriations bill for the 2025 fiscal year.

According to McAllen Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz, the bill includes language to withhold foreign aid to Mexico until the water deliveries are made.

The bill largely funds what the U.S. provides to foreign governments. De La Cruz co-sponsored the language in the provision addressing the water treaty obligations.

“We do believe that we have support on the Senate side in a bipartisan manner, and the ultimate goal of this is that the Mexican government see the urgency of the water situation and to act immediately,” De La Cruz told Channel 5 News.

Texas Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz have also expressed support for appropriations bills that withhold money to Mexico over water deliveries.

The Senate will need to vote on that matter before it becomes law.

