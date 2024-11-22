Area Round Preview: PSJA North Raiders

The PSJA North Raiders are set to battle the New Braunfels Unicorns in the area round on Friday night.

In four of the past five weeks, the Raiders have won by at least forty points, including a big 43-3 win in the bi-district round over Palmview. The only exception over that span is the one-point loss against Flour Bluff in Week 10.

The Raiders test against New Braunfels in the area round will be arguably just as difficult as the matchup with Flour Bluff. New Braunfels is 9-2 on the season, averaging 38.6 points per game on the year. The Unicorns finished third in a district with Pieper and Smithson Valley, both regarded as two of the best teams in the state.

"New Braunfels is a good football team," PSJA North head coach Marcus Kaufmann said. "Very athletic, very well-coached, very disciplined. We're gonna have to make sure we're the same" "We go in with the same mindset, to dominate every game," Raiders quarterback Daren Garcia added. "Control the game and dominate at any moment of the game."