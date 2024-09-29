Arizona family reunites with dog that went missing in Alton

A family from Arizona was visiting relatives in Alton a few months ago when their four-year-old Chihuahua went missing during the trip.

They searched for days, posting videos on social media to draw awareness, but ultimately had to return home.

Without their beloved pet, they posted flyers and visited animal shelters until finally two months later the phone rang.

Anahi Liguez recognized the dog from pictures on social media.

"My husband goes outside, and he calls the dog and tries to get her, and she comes to him," Liguez said. "I was really praying for it to be their dog, I was like it has to be, it has to be."

Liguez and her husband found the dog five miles from where he went missing and were able to contact the family in Arizona, leading to a reunion they will never forget.