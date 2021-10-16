Armed Assault in Reynosa Leaves Valley Woman without Car

NEAR HIDALGO - A Rio Grande Valley woman said she’s never going back to Mexico after an armed robbery.

Abigail Barlow said she was robbed of her 2015 Nissan vehicle last Friday in Reynosa after a dentist’s appointment. She said it happened blocks away from the Hidalgo International Bridge.

“All of a sudden something hits me in my shoulder. I turn around and the guy is pointing a gun at me, at my head… He said to give him the keys and get out of the vehicle,” she said.

Barlow said they were going every month to a medical center located several blocks away from the bridge. The mother of two said they walked out of the office around 6:30 p.m.

“I couldn’t do anything. Not with the gun pointed at my stomach or my head,” she said.

Her son, Alexis Guzman, said he and his sister jumped out of the car as soon as the incident occurred. No one was injured.

“You get too comfortable and that’s what happened,” Guzman said.

Barlow said she will make an insurance claim. She added she won’t go back to Mexico after this experience.

Brownsville police recommended people to check their insurance vehicle policy. They said drivers shouldn’t take their vehicle if it isn’t covered.

“The main thing is you look at your insurance police and make sure that you are covered if you happen to take your vehicle across,” said a spokesperson of the Brownsville Police Department.

The U.S. State Department issued a warning about traveling across the border into Tamaulipas. They said people should defer all non-essential travel.

The agency warned cases of homicide, armed robbery, kidnapping and sexual assault are rampant in the area and municipal law enforcement is nonexistent in many parts of the state.