Army Corps of Engineers to Begin Dredging at Port Mansfield

NEAR PORT MANSFIELD – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says they’ll be dredging after complaints of shallow waters at Port Mansfield.

Fishermen there say Bird Island is eroding back into the harbor.

“It’s gotten worse and worse over the last couple years. It’s gotten real bad,” says Y-KNOT II Captain Matthew Simmons.

The Port Mansfield Navigation District says funding is available but the federal agency is negotiating with dredgers. They expect work to begin in November.

KRGV’s Christian Von Preysing has more details of the two-phase project.

Watch the video above for the full story.