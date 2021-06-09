As COVID cases in RGV trend down, state officials urge vigilance

State health officials are reminding residents to pay attention to local COVID case counts as things continue to trend downward.

Over the last seven days, the entire Valley has seen 33 new COVID cases a day on average – a significantly lower average compared to earlier this year.

Although the numbers have been low, officials are letting residents know that paying attention to case numbers is just as important as getting vaccinated.

"We've learned to know what activities we can do and can't do if we know what the transmissions like,” Texas Department of State Health Services Regional Medical Director Dr. Emilie Prot said. “I think keeping those numbers and knowing if we're seeing large numbers like we've seen that those are things that should raise a red flag and should put a brake on some of those activities that we're enjoying right now."

Hospitalizations are also down to 3.5%. Officials say that’s good news as equipment on loan from the state is being sent back.