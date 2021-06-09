Hidalgo County reports 0 coronavirus-related deaths, 131 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 131 positive cases of COVID-19.

It's the second day in a row that the county has reported zero deaths related to COVID-19. On Monday, the county reported one death due to the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 2,886 people in the county have died due to coronavirus-related complications.

Of the 131 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday, 64 are confirmed, 65 are probable and two are suspect, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 92,012 positive cases of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County.

Seventy-three coronavirus patients remain in Hidalgo County hospitals, with 25 in the intensive care unit.

