As students prepare to return to classrooms, PSJA ISD provides options

The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District is preparing for teachers and students to return to classrooms in the fall — with options that include in-person instruction, hybrid instruction and online-only instruction.

For students who return to classrooms, the district will take safety precautions to reduce the risk posed by COVID-19.

Superintendent Jorge L. Arredondo said the district plans to distribute laptops to students who need them.

