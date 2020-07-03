As students prepare to return to classrooms, PSJA ISD provides options
The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District is preparing for teachers and students to return to classrooms in the fall — with options that include in-person instruction, hybrid instruction and online-only instruction.
For students who return to classrooms, the district will take safety precautions to reduce the risk posed by COVID-19.
Superintendent Jorge L. Arredondo said the district plans to distribute laptops to students who need them.
For the full story, watch the video above.
