Assistance program launches to aid Harlingen residents impacted by pandemic

A financial assistance program launched in Harlingen to help residents impacted by the pandemic.

The Hardship Assistance Program will assist residents in paying for utilities, rent or mortgage. People can get up to $1,500 a month for up to three months.

The program is funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

View a list of required documents to qualify for assistance here.

Harlingen residents can pick an application at Loaves and Fishes, but must call ahead to make an appointment at 956-423-1014.

Watch the video above for further details.