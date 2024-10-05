Aurora police: Child predator wanted in Illinois last seen in Brownsville

The Aurora Police Department in Illinois is searching for a man wanted for charges of predatory criminal sexual assault.

Aurora police said Leopolda Rocha fled to Texas and is believed to have crossed into Matamoros, Mexico and staying in the area of Zona Centro Colonia.

They said he was last seen on Sept. 24 at a Holiday Inn in Brownsville driving a silver Toyota Camry with Illinois license plate AD92-364.

Rocha is described as 6'01 in height, 165 lbs with brown eyes and dark graying hair. He was clean-shaven when he was last seen.

Police say Rocha is charged with six counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, five counts of criminal sexual assault of a family member under 18 years old and six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a defendant at least 17 years old.

Anyone with any information on Rocha's whereabouts is urged to contact the Aurora Police Department at 630-256-5000.

They can also call the United States Marshals Service at 1-877-926-8332 or the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.