Autopsy ordered on decomposed body found in rural Alamo

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is waiting for the results of an autopsy on a body found in rural Alamo.

The decomposed body of a woman was found on North Cesar Chaves Road on Sunday.

Authorities have spoken to witnesses and a positive identification may take a few days.