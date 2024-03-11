Autopsy ordered on decomposed body found in rural Alamo
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is waiting for the results of an autopsy on a body found in rural Alamo.
The decomposed body of a woman was found on North Cesar Chaves Road on Sunday.
Authorities have spoken to witnesses and a positive identification may take a few days.
