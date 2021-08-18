Back to School: PSJA ISD combats learning loss created by virtual learning

With nearly a dozen school districts opening their doors to students this week, districts are planning to close the learning gap created by a year of virtual learning.

PSJA Carmen Elementary School Principal Adrian Karr said a majority of students in the school fell behind on a core subject.

"We did notice a decline in our math scores as compared to previous years," Karr said.

According to Texas Student Assessments, PSJA ISD took a hit in mathematics. Test scores show 61 % percent of 3rd through 8th grade students in the district did not meet state standardized testing standards this past year compared to 17% in 2019 when the pandemic first started.

That same gap in numbers was reflected in surrounding school districts such as Mission CISD, McAllen ISD, Edinburg CISD and Donna ISD.

Teachers and leaders state wide say students will need to catch up.

Superintendents and district leaders Valley wide are jumping on board with plans to offer tutoring and additional instruction for students using funding from the American Rescue Plan.

"We're offering extended learning opportunities for our students both after school and on Saturdays.” PSJA ISD Chief of Academics Rudy Trevino said. “We've also added an additional thirty days of instruction for students that may need enrichment and additional support systems,"

Teachers are asking parents to help them close the learning gap by helping them with schoolwork at home or taking them to tutoring.

To find out if your child's school district is offering enrichment tutoring - just contact their school administrators.