BBB Officials Warn About Increase of Fake IRS Phone Calls

WESLACO – Better Business Bureau officials say there has been an increase in reports of impostor Internal Revenue Service phone calls.

The BBB says the impostor phone calls claim residents have a certain amount of time to call back, otherwise they will be arrested.

Senior Director of Bureau Affairs, Sandra Morin, explains the IRS will never call you.

“If they need to get a hold of you they will send you a letter in writing and will give specifics about what information they need to talk to you about”, she says.

