Beachgoers express caution following South Padre Island shark attacks

On a normal summer day, Isla Blanca Park is usually full of people ready to go to the beach.

On Friday at around noon, there were noticeably fewer people than expected at the island the day after a single shark bit two people across four shark attacks.

The shark reportedly escaped to open waters after authorities followed the shark along the coastline.

A beachgoer who spoke to Channel 5 News said their kids were too scared to play in the water.

A resident of a neighboring RV park said the beach could be emptier than usual because families are taking a recent voluntary evacuation seriously ahead of the potential for Hurricane Beryl to make landfall.

