Better Business Bureau program assisting the elderly with Medicare fraud reports

The Better Business Bureau is helping members of the elderly community who have fallen victim to a scam.

Robert Obregon is the project coordinator for the BBB's Senior Medicare Patrol Department. Their role is to guide the elderly with filling out fraud reports.

Obregon said he sees these kinds of scams impacting Rio Grande Valley residents almost daily, particularly involving medicare.

"The purpose of the senior Medicare patrol is to inform the Medicare beneficiaries on how to detect, avoid, and how to properly report, and I want to emphasize properly report health care fraud," Obregon said.

This agency is located in the Valley, but there is help nationwide. If you have questions about a scam or any others, call (956) 969-1804.