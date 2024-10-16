Better Business Bureau warns Valley residents of hurricane relief scams

The Better Business Bureau is out with a new scam warning.

They say bad actors are looking to steal donations meant for people impacted by the recent hurricanes in the East Coast.

The Better Business Bureau says the scams range from fake go-fund me pages to scammers impersonating FEMA officials.

Organizations, like the American Red Cross, are working around the clock trying to help people rebuild. There are folks from the Rio Grande Valley who want to do their part to help by donating online to non-profits.

The BBB says sometimes those on the other end of the screen aren't verified and are trying to take advantage.

Officials say con artists and criminals are also trying to steal your information by impersonating FEMA workers.

The Better Business Bureau wants people to know that FEMA will never call you over the phone and ask you for donations.

"Consumers are probably going to be receiving phone calls from scammers, thinking or representing themselves as FEMA, we're looking for funds to help out our victims out of Florida can you help us out with some funding," Better Business Bureau CEO Hilda Martinez said. "Be very cautious, and FEMA will not reach out to you that way."

The BBB has a website where you can verify if a non-profit or organization is verified. So make sure to do your research before you decide to open up your wallet for a good cause.