Bicyclist struck and killed by a vehicle in McAllen identified

2 hours 7 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, August 23 2024 Aug 23, 2024 August 23, 2024 2:24 PM August 23, 2024 in News - Local

A bicyclist who died after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday has been identified by McAllen police.

According to a news release, 72-year-old Juan Cantu Silva, of McAllen, was riding his bike on McColl Road, near East Jonquil Avenue, when he was struck by a vehicle.

Silva was transported to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries. The news release said the driver who struck Cantu remained at the scene and reported the accident.

The collision remains under investigation.

