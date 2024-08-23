Bicyclist struck and killed by a vehicle in McAllen identified

A bicyclist who died after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday has been identified by McAllen police.

According to a news release, 72-year-old Juan Cantu Silva, of McAllen, was riding his bike on McColl Road, near East Jonquil Avenue, when he was struck by a vehicle.

Silva was transported to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries. The news release said the driver who struck Cantu remained at the scene and reported the accident.

The collision remains under investigation.