Bicyclist struck and killed by a vehicle in McAllen identified
A bicyclist who died after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday has been identified by McAllen police.
According to a news release, 72-year-old Juan Cantu Silva, of McAllen, was riding his bike on McColl Road, near East Jonquil Avenue, when he was struck by a vehicle.
Silva was transported to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries. The news release said the driver who struck Cantu remained at the scene and reported the accident.
The collision remains under investigation.
