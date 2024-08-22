x

Police: Cyclist killed following McAllen crash

45 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, August 22 2024 Aug 22, 2024 August 22, 2024 6:22 PM August 22, 2024 in News - Local
A bicyclist died after he was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, according to the McAllen Police Department.

The crash happened Wednesday at around 8:47 p.m. on McColl Road near Jonquil Avenue, McAllen Police spokesman John Saenz said in a statement that was made on Thursday to Channel 5 News. 

The bicyclist, identified as an elderly male, was transported to a hospital for treatment but later died, Saenz added.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene, police said.

Saenz added that the release of the cyclist’s name is pending “appropriate notifications.”

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

