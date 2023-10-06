Biden administration clears way for new border wall construction in Starr County

The Biden administration waived 26 federal laws for construction of 17 miles of new border wall in Starr County.

The Biden administration previously said the border wall is not effective.

Congressman Henry Cuellar says data shows crossings are actually higher where the wall is.

Environmentalists say the wall could also have some serious, unintended environmental consequences in the area.

The timeline on the construction of the border wall isn't exactly clear, but a notice from United States Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said it would begin immediately.

Once construction starts, activists with the Center for Biological Diversity say they will protest it.

