Boaters offering excursions to watch upcoming SpaceX launch at sea
Several boat operators are offering excursions to let people view the next SpaceX launch from the Boca Chica facility at sea.
The success of the Oct. 13 launch and landing is drawing more attention from boaters, according to Zach Bitar.
“It has been booming, then these last two have just been crazy,” Bitar said.
The growth is benefiting 23-year-old Dalton Bowers, who grew up on South Padre Island. He got his captain's license and recently bought his boat, which is certified to take six passengers.
“I have a couple booked for the [next] rocket launch,” Bowers said.
SpaceX previously announced they’re targeting a sixth launch from Boca Chica on Monday, Nov. 18. The company also said they hope to launch up to 25 times a year.
“It would be awesome, especially in the winter time, [when] our tourism dies down real hard — it seems no matter what time of year a rocket launch happens, it brings a crowd,” Bowers said.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
‘Progress in motion:’ Alamo holds first ever State of the City address
-
San Juan Fire Department expanding water rescue division
-
New DHR Health behavioral hospital aims to address psychiatric care shortage
-
UTRGV opens new cybersecurity center in Edinburg
-
Trial court recommends Melissa Lucio's conviction and death sentence be overturned
Sports Video
-
Harlingen South softball star Amira Rodriguez commits to Washington
-
UTRGV Vaqueros sweep Incarnate Word to clinch top four seed in Southland...
-
Playoff Game of the Week Preview: Sharyland vs. Mercedes
-
Bi-district playoffs - Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights
-
UTRGV Athletics, RGV Vipers offering sports package for upcoming games