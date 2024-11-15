Boaters offering excursions to watch upcoming SpaceX launch at sea

Several boat operators are offering excursions to let people view the next SpaceX launch from the Boca Chica facility at sea.

The success of the Oct. 13 launch and landing is drawing more attention from boaters, according to Zach Bitar.

“It has been booming, then these last two have just been crazy,” Bitar said.

The growth is benefiting 23-year-old Dalton Bowers, who grew up on South Padre Island. He got his captain's license and recently bought his boat, which is certified to take six passengers.

“I have a couple booked for the [next] rocket launch,” Bowers said.

SpaceX previously announced they’re targeting a sixth launch from Boca Chica on Monday, Nov. 18. The company also said they hope to launch up to 25 times a year.

“It would be awesome, especially in the winter time, [when] our tourism dies down real hard — it seems no matter what time of year a rocket launch happens, it brings a crowd,” Bowers said.

Watch the video above for the full story.