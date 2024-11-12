SpaceX announces potential Starship launch for Nov. 18

KRGV file photo

SpaceX is targeting a sixth flight test of their Starship vehicle by as early as next week.

In a news release, SpaceX announced they’re aiming to do the new launch on Monday, Nov. 18.

According to SpaceX, a 30-minute launch window will open at 4 p.m. CT that day.

On Oct. 13, SpaceX held their fifth Starship launch from their Boca Chica facility. The October launch saw the return of the Super Heavy booster to the launch site.

“The next Starship flight test aims to expand the envelope on ship and booster capabilities and get closer to bringing reuse of the entire system online,” the news release stated. “Objectives include the booster once again returning to the launch site for catch, reigniting a ship Raptor engine while in space, and testing a suite of heatshield experiments and maneuvering changes for ship reentry and descent over the Indian Ocean.”

The rocket’s return during the October launch was accompanied by a sonic boom. In their news release, SpaceX said “audible sonic booms” are expected in the area around the landing zone.