Body camera footage of crime scene in Brownsville murder for hire case shown to jurors

The trial of a man accused of being hired to kill a woman in Brownsville began on Wednesday.

Jonathan Xavier Roman Martinez pleaded not guilty in the November 2020 murder of 39-year-old Adela Gonzalez Martinez.

Martinez’s body was discovered by Brownsville police officers in her apartment as they responded to a welfare concern there.

During the first day of Martinez’s trial, body cam footage from the police officers were shown to jurors.

The officers said they found Adela with blood all over her face, and a gunshot wound to the head.

During opening statements, prosecutors accused Martinez of fatally shooting Adela. They said he was hired by Adela’s ex-wife — Jose “Pepe” Arnoldo Martinez — to kill her.

Martinez pleaded not guilty to charges of capital murder while remuneration and burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony in connection with the death.

Jose made the initial 911 welfare concern call to police, and reportedly told officers he was trying to drop off their children at Adela’s apartment when he saw the front door partially open.

Prosecutors said Jose hired Martinez and one other man — Charly Carrillo Torres — to kill Adela in exchange for a truck and money. Prosecutors also said Jose wanted Adela dead because of the tens of thousands of dollars he owed her in child support.

In opening statements, Martinez’s defense team did not deny that Jose came up with the plan to kill Adela, but said Martinez wasn’t the shooter, and that he was set up by Jose.

Torres pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony. As part of his plea deal, Torres will testify against his co-defendants.

The trial continues Thursday.

