Body found in Rio Grande near Mission RV park

Photo credit: MGN Online

The Mission Police Department is investigating after a male body was found on the Rio Grande.

Border Patrol agents notified Mission police of the body Thursday at around 7:16 a.m. According to Mission police spokesman Art Flores, the body was found near Chimney Park RV Resort, located at 4224 S. Conway Ave.

According to Flores, the unidentified male is believed to be a migrant, and police say the death is being looked at as a “possible drowning.”

The Mission Police Department is leading the investigation.