Boil water notice lifted in La Joya

A boil water notice was lifted on La Joya on Thursday, nearly a week after water service was interrupted in the city for a few hours.

According to a previous report, water services were interrupted in La Joya on May 24after a main water line that connects the city’s water tower to the city broke.

The boil water notice went into effect due to low water pressure after water services resumed.

“The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system,” a Thursday news release stated, adding that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality was provided with lab test results that indicated the water no longer required to be boiled.