Bond reduced for wrong-way driver accused of causing deadly 5-car pileup in Edinburg

Tyrone Amos. File photo.

A judge on Wednesday reduced bond for a 29-year-old Nebraska man accused of causing a five-car pileup in Edinburg that killed one person earlier this month.

Tyrone Amos was charged with intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault on May 6, days after he allegedly drove head-on into a pick-up truck on north Expressway 281, setting off a five-car collision that resulted in the death of Victor Bazan Jr., 27.

Amos' bond was initially set at $400,000.

During a Wednesday hearing, 332nd District Court Judge Mario E. Ramirez Jr. lowered Amos’ bond to $170,000 after Amos' attorney argued that the bail amount was “excessive.”

Melinda Smith – Amos’ older sister – testified at the hearing via Zoom that the entire family was pitching together to raise money for his bond and could raise $100,000.

“We’re all sticking together as a family for him,” Smith said.

Carisa Casarez, the assistant district attorney, cited Amos’ arrest record and the severity of his charges to argue against the bond reduction.

According to Casarez, survivors of the crash suffered several injuries ranging from broken arms, legs, fractured ribs and a victim who had to get their ear stitched back on.

“Even the victims that survived went through a great deal of trauma,” Casarez said.

Judge Ramirez ultimately approved the bond reduction, saying Amos was entitled to it.

“We’re talking about making bond. Certainly there’s going to be restitution in this case unless he’s going to walk completely free…but he’s entitled a bond,” Ramirez said.

Should Amos make bond, Ramirez set bond conditions to include that Amos should not drive any vehicle, must wear a mobile alcohol monitoring device and must report to his probation officer daily via phone or Zoom.

Ramirez said the case would be revisited in two weeks if bond is still unable to be made.

Amos' attorney didn't respond to a request for comment.