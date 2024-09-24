Bond set for former Point Isabel ISD substitute teacher charged with indecency with a child
A former substitute teacher at Point Isabel Independent School District remains jailed after jail records show he was arrested on Friday on multiple charges, including indecency with a child.
Cameron County jail records show Leif Ericson Varnum was booked into the Cameron County jail on Friday and arraigned on charges of possession of child pornography, invasive visual recording and indecency with a child.
PREVIOUS STORY: Former Point Isabel ISD substitute teacher arrested on charges of indecency with a child
As of Monday afternoon, Varnum remains jailed on a $145,000 bond.
On Friday, Point Isabel ISD identified Varnum as a substitute teacher who is “no longer affiliated” with the district following his arrest.
The district added that they are fully cooperating with the investigation.
Details of what led to Varnum’s arrest were not immediately available.
