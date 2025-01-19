Bond set for suspect accused in Alamo hit-and-run crash that hospitalized three people

The man accused of fleeing the scene of a major collision on foot went before a judge Sunday.

Two other people were also arraigned in connection with the investigation.

Saul Xavier Gonzalez, 29, was charged with three counts of collision involving personal injury and several counts of possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $380,000.

The Alamo Police Department previously identified Gonzalez as the driver of a Ford F150 who was speeding eastbound on Crokett Avenue on Thursday when he crashed into a Chevy Malibu on Serg Loop.

Three people in the Chevy Malibu were hospitalized, one of whom remains in critical condition as of Sunday, according to police spokesman Eduardo Garza.

According to Garza, Gonzalez was found in the home of Brandon Cyril Rich-Avalos.

Alamo police officers arrived at Rich-Avalos’ home and found Gonzalez there. Rich-Avalos and a woman identified as JackieLynn Solis were found in his vehicle, where police found drugs, Garza said.

Rich-Avalos was charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution, and multiple drug charges. His bond was set at $100,000.

Solis faces multiple drug charges and had her bond set at $30,000.