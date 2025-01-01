Bond set for suspect in fatal Primera shooting

The suspect in a Monday shooting in Primera that killed one man was officially charged.

Tevin K. Henderson was identified by Primera Interim Police Chief James Harris as the man who was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a man during a verbal altercation outside an apartment complex.

Henderson was arraigned on amurder charge Wednesday and had his bond set at $350,000.

The shooting happened Monday at around 7 p.m. at the Sunquest Apartments, located at 23850 Stuart Place Road.

Jesus Rodriguez, 28, was hospitalized and died after he was shot in the abdomen by the suspect — now identified as Henderson, police previously said.

Henderson was arrested following a brief standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies.

If he posts bail, Henderson must wear a GPS monitor, stay in Cameron County and not own a firearm.

Henderson will also have a curfew.