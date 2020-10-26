Border Patrol agents find 13-year-old Honduran boy, 7-month-old brother in group of migrants

Border Patrol agents found a 13-year-old Honduran boy and his 7-month-old brother Saturday, when they detained a group migrants near Hidalgo.

"Saturday night, McAllen agents working near Hidalgo, Texas, apprehended 17 illegal aliens shortly after a human smuggler rafted them across the Rio Grande," according to a news release from Border Patrol. "A majority of the group consisted of unaccompanied children, including a 7 month old."

The 13-year-old boy provided agents with two birth certificates, which proved the 7-month-old boy was his brother, according to the news release.

Border Patrol encountered nearly 3,800 unaccompanied children on the southwest border in September, according to data published by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Children who cross the border without a parent are transferred from Border Patrol to the Office of Refugee Resettlement, which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.