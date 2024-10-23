Border Patrol agents rescue woman who jumped onto highway overpass pillar in Brownsville

U.S. Border Patrol agents assisted a woman who was standing along the side of Interstate 69E in Brownsville.

On Wednesday morning, Fort Brown Border Patrol agents saw a young woman standing on the side of the highway near East 24th Street, according to a news release.

The news release said that area of highway is an overpass and there is no pedestrian access where the unidentified woman was standing. Agents offered assistance, after fearing for the safety of the woman and passing motorists.

According to the news release, as agents approached the woman, she jumped onto a concrete pillar, placing herself in danger of falling. Agents jumped onto the pillar as well and were able to secure the woman.

The woman was evaluated by emergency medical services and turned over to the Brownsville Police Department.