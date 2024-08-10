Brawl near Brownsville hospitalizes 4 men, sheriff’s office says

An investigation is underway after four men were hospitalized following a brawl in rural Brownsville, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

The brawl happened on Thursday at the 2200 block of Avenida Nannette. Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the assault and made contact with the people involved in the brawl who “had injuries varying from trauma sustained due to blunt force objects to stab wounds,” according to a news release.

Four men were hospitalized, the release stated.

“Investigators obtained statements where the participants confessed to their participation in the brawl where they sustained their injuries, but are refusing to file criminal charges,” the news release stated.

The release did not say what caused the brawl.

The investigation is ongoing, the release added.